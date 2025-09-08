Selangor MB urges government PROs to master social media communication

KEPALA BATAS: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has directed public relations officers across state government subsidiaries, departments, agencies and local authorities to enhance their responsiveness and creativity in communicating government policies.

Speaking at the Selangor Public Relations and Media Officers Retreat and Meeting 2025 programme, Amirudin emphasised the need for government communicators to adapt to evolving communication landscapes, particularly social media platforms.

He highlighted the growing challenge of false and negative news initially spreading through social media, requiring PROs to understand and adapt to this changing environment rather than resist it.

The Menteri Besar stressed the importance of developing effective communication strategies that properly highlight state policies and government perspectives for public consumption.

Amirudin addressed reporters at a resort here today during the three-day programme that began yesterday with over 60 participants from various state government departments and media agencies.

The retreat also featured the attendance of Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, marking a significant gathering of government communication professionals.

Amirudin noted that the inaugural inclusion of media representatives in the programme demonstrates the state government’s commitment to strengthening two-way communication channels.

He acknowledged that while social media has transformed communication dynamics, mainstream media continues to serve as a reliable reference source for balanced news reporting.

The Menteri Besar emphasised that maintaining strong relationships between government communicators and media professionals ensures better balanced news coverage and effective policy dissemination. – Bernama