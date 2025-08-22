Selangor MMEA detains cargo ship for illegal anchoring in Malaysian waters

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Selangor branch has detained a barter trade cargo ship for anchoring illegally in national waters.

Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh confirmed the vessel was intercepted at 12:30 pm yesterday southwest of Sementa.

All fifteen crew members, comprising Indonesian nationals aged between 36 and 56, possessed valid identification documents during inspection.

“The vessel’s captain failed to produce any permit to anchor and is suspected to have committed an offence under Section 491B (1) (l) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for docking without permission from the director-general of the Malaysian Marine Department (JLM).”

Authorities issued a detention order for the ship while taking both the captain and second engineer to the state MMEA office for further action.

Abdul Muhaimin emphasised that the agency will pursue appropriate measures against any party violating national maritime regulations. – Bernama