Selangor Orang Asli festival to highlight culture, arts and tourism

SHAH ALAM: The upcoming Orang Asli Cultural Festival in Selangor is set to draw around 5,000 visitors, spotlighting the rich traditions of indigenous communities.

Scheduled for Aug 9 at Kampung Orang Asli Kelinsing in Sepang, the event aligns with the 2025 International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

State Executive Councillor for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication V. Papparaidu emphasised the festival’s role in preserving Orang Asli heritage.

He noted that the Temuan, Mah Meri, and Semai ethnic groups will showcase their unique customs, including Sewang and Jo’oh dances, Mah Meri wood carvings, and ancestral rituals.

The festival also aims to boost eco-tourism by promoting Orang Asli villages as cultural destinations.

Papparaidu highlighted the state’s commitment to empowering the community through education, arts, and entrepreneurship.

“This event raises awareness of Orang Asli rights while providing economic opportunities,“ he said during a press conference at Wisma Negeri Selangor.

Selangor is home to over 20,000 Orang Asli individuals across 74 villages.

The Mah Meri community of Carey Island has gained international acclaim for their craftsmanship, reflecting the broader potential of indigenous enterprises. - Bernama