Selangor plans easier reporting mechanism for student bullying cases

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will develop special guidelines to simplify bullying reporting procedures for children across the state.

State Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari stated this initiative specifically targets young people, particularly boarding school students, providing them safe channels to report victimisation.

“Some children may feel uncomfortable or afraid to speak up and share with anyone,” she explained during an interview today.

She emphasised these special guidelines will empower children to report bullying incidents they experience directly.

Anfaal expressed hope this effort would curb bullying culture and prevent more severe incidents from occurring in the future.

She additionally urged parents and guardians to report bullying incidents to the Education Ministry immediately upon discovery.

Reports can also be submitted directly to the Social Welfare Department to facilitate prompt and decisive intervention.

“This is important so that every report is recorded and immediate action can be implemented,” Anfaal stressed.

She firmly believes preventive measures remain crucial for avoiding any unfortunate incidents involving students.

This development follows Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s recent announcement regarding revised school discipline regulations.

The Education Ministry is currently updating regulations under the Education Act 1996 to better address school bullying nationwide.

These revisions aim to provide clearer guidelines for teachers handling disciplinary misconduct cases effectively. – Bernama