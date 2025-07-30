Selangor police chief aims to boost public trust in force

SHAH ALAM: Newly appointed Selangor police chief, Datuk Shazeli Kahar, is determined to focus efforts on improving public perception of the police force’s services in the state.

Commencing his duties officially today, he said this effort is believed to facilitate his team’s tasks in managing issues relating to crime and public order more effectively.

To achieve this, his team will also work closely with the state government to ensure the well-being of Selangor’s residents is maintained at the highest level.

“My first responsibility is to work alongside the team in enhancing the positive perception of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) among the Selangor community. That is my main focus. Insya-Allah, we will collaborate towards achieving that objective.

“This positive perception is closely linked to various issues that can be managed, and from there we will plan our next steps based on necessity,” he said when met after the rank conferment and handing over of duties ceremony for the Selangor police chief here today.

The ceremony was held at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, witnessed by Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department Director, CP Gilberd Philip Layang. - Bernama