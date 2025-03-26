Selangor police launch joint operation to curb crime during Aidilfitri

KLANG: In a coordinated effort to curb crime during the Aidilfitri celebrations, four District Police Headquarters (IPD) in Selangor have launched ‘Op Empat Penjuru’ - a joint operation running from today until April 6.

North Klang police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the operation brings together North Klang, South Klang, Shah Alam, and Kuala Langat IPDs. The aim is to strengthen enforcement through targeted roadblocks at identified crime hotspots, reducing criminal movement and deterring illegal activities.

“For North Klang, we will conduct 24-hour roadblocks at selected areas for two weeks to track criminal movements.

“This joint approach is crucial because if we focus on just one IPD, criminals can easily escape to nearby districts. With this four-corner strategy, we can effectively limit their movement across North Klang, South Klang, Shah Alam, and Kuala Langat, all of which share borders,” he said.

ACP Vijaya Rao shared this during the launch of the IPD North Klang Road Safety Campaign for Aidilfitri at the Bukit Raja Grand Sepadu Toll Plaza here today.

Earlier, Vijaya Rao, accompanied by Grand Sepadu (NK) general manager Abdul Razak Hashim, distributed festive cookies to toll plaza users while promoting road safety.

The operation also involves the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department. These departments will work together to detect and address offences within their respective jurisdictions.

Vijaya Rao added that the departments are contributing to ‘Op Cantas,‘ a parallel operation to track suspects involved in organised crime through snap checks.

In a related update, he noted that North Klang’s crime index recorded a 14 per cent drop (38 cases) in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.