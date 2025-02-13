SUBANG JAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry has identified several individuals in its search for a suitable person to replace National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub, whose contract ends in April.

“We already have some names and, just like for the post of National Sports Institute (NSI) chief executive officer (CEO), we will have an interview process.

“We will update the media if there is anything,” she told a media conference after launching the National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the Saujana Golf and Country Club here today.

Abdul Rashid was appointed in November 2023 to replace Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, who retired in September of the same year.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the ministry has found the candidate to replace Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli as the NSI CEO and that an announcement will be made soon.

Ahmad Faedzal has helmed the NSI since February 2019 and his tenure as NSI CEO is set to end on Feb 24.