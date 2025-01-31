PETALING JAYA: In an effort to combat drug-related activities at concerts, Selangor police will now be using undercover officers among concert-goers.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that these officers would play a key role in gathering intelligence, monitoring the crowd and intervening if drug sales or abuse were detected.

“These are some of the measures proposed for future concerts in the state,“ he told New Straits Times.

He also mentioned that police are reassessing audience capacity limits for concert venues.

“This is to avoid overcrowding. We will discuss this with local authorities and concert organisers soon to finalise the requirements for future events,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that tougher measures are intended to prevent drug sales and abuse at concerts.

The move comes after the tragic death of four individuals at the PinkFish Countdown concert on New Year’s Eve.

It was reported earlier that three men were arrested on suspicion of selling party drug ecstasy (MDMA) during the concert in Bandar Sunway.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were detained from locations across Selangor from Jan 8 to 12.

Some concertgoers reportedly bought ecstasy pills inside while others acquired them outside.