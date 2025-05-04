PETALING JAYA: In the aftermath of the recent gas pipeline tragedy in Putra Heights, the Selangor state government has called off the 2025 Madani Aidilfitri state-level celebration.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari made the announcement today (April 5).

“With the consent of the Sultan of Selangor and in agreement with the Prime Minister, I hereby announce the cancellation of the Madani Aidilfitri Open House 2025 for the State of Selangor, which was scheduled for tomorrow (March 6).

“All preparations, including food, will be redirected to temporary evacuation centres (PPS), orphanages, boarding schools, and frontline personnel,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Amirudin said the decision was made out of respect for those affected by the Putra Heights incident.

“On behalf of the state government, I offer my sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation, which stands in tribute to the victims and their families.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the entire organising and operations team, who have worked tirelessly to prepare for this event.

“Nonetheless, I deeply appreciate the collective understanding shown in putting community wellbeing above all else. May Allah SWT bless our efforts and our unity in supporting the victims and all involved,“ said the Menteri Besar.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad also addressed the public via Facebook regarding the cancellation of the event, which was to take place tomorrow at the Inland Revenue Board tax academy parade ground.

Dr Dzulkefly said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had directed that all prepared food be distributed to those in need.

“This includes temporary evacuation centres, schools, dormitories, and shelters housing the elderly and orphans,“ he added.

In light of the tragedy, the government has chosen to prioritise relief over celebration.

“Let us all pray for the swift recovery of the victims, and for the affected families to return to their homes and normal lives as soon as possible.”