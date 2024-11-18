Selangor’s slope risk hazard plan expected to be completed next year

SHAH ALAM: The slope risk hazard plan involving roads in Selangor under the Public Works Department (JKR) is expected to be completed next year.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said that the plan aims to identify nearly collapsing slope areas and facilitate monitoring processes.

“In addition, for areas not involving roads, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) is also preparing a hazard and risk map for the entire state of Selangor.

“This map will prioritise highland areas, especially in Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat,” he said during the State Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Pelabuhan Klang) regarding the state government’s measures to address landslide issues.

Meanwhile, Izham said that an early warning system (EWS) has been installed at several slope areas under JKR, JMG, and local authorities to provide early warning indications so that preparations and follow-up actions can be swiftly undertaken to address landslide problems.

“The application of development planning guidelines in hill and highland areas, including buffer zone requirements, aims to reduce the risk and danger of slope failure for any development and its impact on surrounding areas,” he said.

Regarding the issue of declining land prices, Izham said this is among the factors being considered by the state government before displaying the landslide risk and hazard plan for a specific locality to the public.

He noted that if displayed improperly, it could lead to speculation affecting land prices.

“However, at the same time, we cannot ignore the need to inform the public about the potential hazards of certain areas to protect residents’ welfare.

“These two factors are being considered to decide whether to display the information comprehensively or in stages,” he said.

Izham was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PN-Hulu Kelang) on whether the state government is prepared to publicly display the landslide risk and hazard plan.