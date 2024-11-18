Trailer driver charged with causing woman’s death in crash

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A trailer driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of reckless driving that resulted in the death of a woman last week.

Marhizan Johari, 51, entered the plea after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

According to the charge sheet, Marhizan, as the driver of a Volvo trailer, drove in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of a female driver, Lee Zi Rou, 21.

He allegedly committed the offence on Jalan Kebun Sireh here at 9.30 am on Nov 13.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for imprisonment of between five and 10 years, as well as a fine of no less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfadzly Hassan did not offer bail for the accused, citing public interest as the case had garnered significant attention, especially on social media.

“Furthermore, the accused showed no remorse or guilt when he made a ‘peace’ gesture towards media personnel taking his photo during the remand application,“ he said.

Marhizan was not represented by a lawyer.

The court denied him bail and set Jan 24, 2025 for the submission of chemical, post-mortem and Puspakom reports.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a woman was killed and a man seriously injured after their cars were crushed by a container that fell off a trailer in a five-vehicle accident on Nov 13.