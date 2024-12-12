Selangor Sultan confers state awards, medals on 94

KLANG: A total of 94 individuals were conferred the State Orders of Chivalry and badges of honour in conjunction with the 79th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at a ceremony at the Balairung Seri in Istana Alam Shah yesterday.

Sultan Sharafuddin arrived at the palace accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz led the recipients of the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) award, which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Also conferred the SPMS award was The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd CEO Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong, while Selangor Pardons Board member Datuk Nik Suhaimi Nik Sulaiman was conferred the Dato’ Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah award, which carries the title “Datuk Setia”.

Selangor State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim, Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Sharrina Abdullah and Malaysian Ambassador to Morocco Shahabudeen Adam Shah were among 11 recipients of the Kelas Kedua Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS), which carries the title “Datuk” for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

Other DPMS recipients were Kuala Lumpur Family Court judge Evrol Mariette Peters, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade Brig- Jen Shahir Hafizul Abd Rahman, Federal Territories Land and Mines Office director Rahilah Rahmat, and Selangor Public Services Commission board member Cheremi Tarman.

Also among the recipients were Securities Commission Malaysia managing director Azalina Adham, Perdana ParkCity group CEO Datuk Joseph Lau, AEON Bank (M) Berhad CEO Raja Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz, and Ranhill Utilities Berhad director Faiz Ishak.

Meanwhile, 15 individuals were conferred the Dato’-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (DSIS) award, which carries the titles “Datuk” and “Datin Paduka”.

Among the recipients were Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque Grand Imam Sahibul Fadhilah Muhammad Farhan Wijaya, Islamic Development Malaysia Department director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee and Selangor Royal Council secretary Hanafisah Jais.

Other notable recipients included Bernama CEO Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Sin Chew Daily editor-in-chief Kuik Cheng Kang, TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd CEO Tengku Badlishah Shukri Tengku Ibrahim, and Rafulin Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Mohamed Raffe K. Chekku.

Sportswoman of the Year 2023 Natasha Mohamed Roslan received the Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan Selangor award.

Eleven individuals were awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor, including Royal Malaysian Navy Headquarters Strategic Management director Kapt Khairisharizal Salehin, and Joint Forces Headquarters Al-Sultan Abdullah Camp Domestic Operations director Kol Chen Boon Jong.

Another 11 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, including Shah Alam Hospital director Dr Ruzita Othman and Fire and Rescue Department Investigation director Azlimin Mat Noor.

The ceremony also saw 16 individuals receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor and 17 receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli – Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, including Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim.

The Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor was awarded to two individuals – Saiful Bahri Musmin for his role as a Malaysian petanque player and gold medallist at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, and Farina Shawari Mohd Adnan for her involvement as a Malaysian and Selangor cyclist.

Seven individuals were conferred the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang for their outstanding service, having served at least seven years with the government.