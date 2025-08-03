PORT KLANG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah graced a breaking of fast event with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officers and personnel onboard the KD Pahang and KD Terengganu vessels at the RMN base here today.

His Royal Highness, who is also RMN Captain-in-Chief, was welcomed by Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain.

During the event, Sultan Sharafuddin presented contributions to asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) groups and RMN families affected by chronic illnesses, before witnessing the ‘sunset ceremony’ on KD Terengganu.

His Royal Highness then performed Maghrib, Ishak and Tarawih prayers with some 300 RMN personnel.