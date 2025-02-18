SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reminded all government officials and civil servants in the state, especially in district offices and local authorities (PBT), to be more responsible at work, and avoid corruption and misappropriation.

His Royal Highness said that heads of departments (HODs) also need to ensure that abuse of power does not occur in their respective departments.

“I do not want to hear any more stories about fraudulent land transfer or issuance of business licences for personal interest,” he said in his royal address when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th State Assembly here today.

Last month, Selangor State Land and Mines Office director Datuk Dr Yusri Zakariah confirmed that seven staff of the Klang District and Land Office were among 17 civil servants arrested over illegal land transfer activities.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded that state development planning must emphasise programmes that benefit the people and not just make profits.

His Royal Highness also wants all elected representatives to serve the people and think of programmes that can help and provide wellbeing to the community.

“I want to see my government and the public service in Selangor carry out their responsibilities with full integrity, efficiency and competitiveness,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed the hope that the implementation of the RM1.774 billion flood mitigation projects by the federal and state governments be expedited because delays can cause huge losses, not only to the people but also to the state government.

Sultan Sharafuddin also wants the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to be increased in strategic locations so that criminal acts can be detected immediately.

“I also call on the police and fire authorities to always be ready to carry out their duties to maintain security in this state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin also decreed the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to improve the system with standard safety facilities in tahfiz schools, in addition to fire prevention equipment that must be in good condition and approved by the fire department.

In fact, tahfiz schools that are not registered and do not meet the requirements should be closed, he said.

JAIS was also reminded to continue to combat deviant teachings and strive to hold programmes to further strengthen the faith of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Muslims.

His Royal Highness also wants JAIS and Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE) to play a role in helping orphans and asnaf (tithe recipients) children to ensure that the groups receive a good and complete education and basic needs.

“I hope that there are no individuals or certain groups who use the orphans and asnaf groups in this state for personal interests and profits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sultan said that the Ramadan bazaar licence should be given to those who really want to do business and not be manipulated or sold to other parties.

“The sale of the Ramadan bazaar licences to third parties will cause the prices of goods to become expensive, and the people will feel burdened,” he added.