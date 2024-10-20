Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri grace state-level HPBS celebration in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today graced the opening ceremony of the state-level 2024 World Town Planning Day (HPBS) celebration held at the Laman Rekreasi Tasek Tambahan in Ampang near here.

Also gracing the event was Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival at 10.50 am was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In attendance were State Executive Councillors, Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) director-general Datuk Alias Rameli and Selangor PLANMalaysia director Khairulzaman Ibrahim.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Norashikin, who spent nearly two hours at the event, also took time to visit several booths before leaving at 12.30 pm.

HPBS is celebrated annually on Nov 8 worldwide to honour the profession of urban planning, with the federal-level HPBS celebration scheduled to take place in Putrajaya on Oct 28.

Meanwhile, Selangor PLANMalaysia, in a statement, said Selangor HPBS 2024 aims to recognise the role of urban planners for their contributions, particularly in creating quality living environments and fostering prosperous communities.

“Among the goals of the HPBS celebration is to benefit local communities through programmes, exhibitions, and activities organised. Indirectly, the profession of urban and rural planning can also be more closely recognised by the public.

“In addition, the Selangor HPBS 2024, themed ‘Diligently Building Sustainable and Smart Cities,’ aims to attract 3,000 visitors and also promote local products and tourism destinations to the general public, thereby boosting the local economy,” the statement read.