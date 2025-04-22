Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri visit Pak Lah’s grave

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin visited the grave of the fifth Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, at the Heroes Mausoleum here today.

Their Royal Highnesses arrived at the mausoleum at 9.30 am before pouring scented water and scattering flower petals on the late statesman’s grave.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also joined the tahlil and prayers led by the Mufti of Selangor Datuk Dr Anhar Opir.

Present were Tun Abdullah’s son, Tan Sri Kamaluddin, daughter Nori, and son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin.

Before leaving, Their Royal Highnesses also visited the graves of Malaysia’s second Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, third Prime Minister, Tun Hussein Onn, and second Deputy Prime Minister, Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman.

Tun Abdullah, who was fondly known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute on April 14, at the age of 85.