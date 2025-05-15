Selangor Sultan urges tougher action on heavy vehicle accidents

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged the government to take serious heed of road accidents, particularly those involving heavy vehicles.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, His Royal Highness said that in view of the increasing number of accidents and similar tragedies, firmer and more immediate action must be taken by the authorities to address the matter.

The Ruler expressed that if any party is found guilty and responsible for fatal accidents or incidents causing serious injuries, the drivers and company owners of heavy vehicles involved should not only be fined or imprisoned, but their driving licences should also be revoked.

He said that such action would serve as a lesson to other drivers to be more cautious and to give undivided attention while driving.

In the same post, the monarch and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Hajah Norashikin, conveyed their condolences to the families of the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who perished in the horrific accident in Teluk Intan, Perak, on Tuesday.

Their Royal Highnesses also expressed sadness and sorrow over the heartbreaking tragedy that befell all the victims involved.

In the 8 am incident on Tuesday, nine FRU personnel were killed and eight others injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying a load of stones at the junction of Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan.

Sultan Sharafuddin further urged companies operating lorries, buses and heavy vehicles to conduct strict evaluations in selecting drivers and assistants, and reminded all parties not to take lightly matters that could lead to negligence such as vehicle condition and driver qualifications.

“His Royal Highness hopes and prays that such tragic accidents will no longer occur, especially those involving the loss of innocent lives, particularly among those serving for the nation’s peace,” the post read.