IPOH: Another member of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) who was injured in the fatal accident last Tuesday, was discharged from Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) last night, after receiving treatment.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the FRU member Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi was taken home to Arau, Perlis, by ambulance at 9.30 pm.

“The Hilir Perak district police headquarters (IPD), in collaboration with Medifa Care Teluk Intan, arranged accommodation for the family, and provided ambulance transport,” he said.

“The victim, who is still unable to sit, will be taken to his home in Arau, Perlis. IPD Hilir Perak has arranged for a private ambulance service from Medifa Care Ambulance Hilir Perak,” he said in a statement, today.

Currently, seven victims are receiving treatment at two hospitals - six at HTI and one at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

Yesterday, Bakri reportedly said that three FRU members involved in the accident remained in critical condition and unconscious, while four others, including Muhammad Aniq, had regained consciousness and continued treatment at HTI.

One injured member was transferred to HRPB and is currently being treated in the ICU.

In the 8.50 am incident on Tuesday, nine members of FRU Unit 5 in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, were killed when the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying gravel stones. Eight died at the scene, while another succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at HTI.