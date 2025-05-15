SEREMBAN: A Bangladeshi manager of a Nasi Kandar restaurant was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here today for storing 1,241 kilograms (kg) of controlled cooking oil at a premises not licensed by the supply controller in April last year.

Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Das Jhonny Chadra, 38, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the items seized.

Das Jhonny was charged with storing the cooking oil in a ‘jerry’ container in the premises not licensed by the supply controller at the restaurant workers’ hostel here at 3.15 pm on April 26 last year.

He was charged with committing an offence under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which carries a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi, while Das Jhonny was represented by lawyer Ashok Athimulan.