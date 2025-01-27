SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will provide school assistance to the children of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) members if they are enrolled in government schools, said state Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

He said the aid aims to support the children who have not received formal education.

“There has been a request from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council for the 200 children released to be required to enrol in national schools,” he said, adding that each child will receive the assistance.

“There is no specific allocation for the assistance, but we have received offers from contributors who wish to help,“ he told reporters after delivering his New Year 2025 Message at Dewan Jubli Perak, here today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi said the state government has proposed that the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) provides monthly financial aid to the children and former members of GISBH from the riqab fund to attend rehabilitation programmes.

“If given as a one-off payment, they may not attend the programmes,“ he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of LZS’s new headquarters on Jan 23, Selangor Sultan, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, reminded LZS to distribute zakat to eligible recipients, including those undergoing faith rehabilitation programmes due to their involvement in deviant teachings such as GISBH.