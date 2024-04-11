PETALING JAYA: A preliminary report on the ongoing rehabilitation of children rescued from welfare homes linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings Sdn Bhd is anticipated to be completed by mid-month, according to the Selangor state government task force overseeing their care.

According to New Straits Times, chairman of the Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee, Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah stated that the report would enable the task force to adjust the rehabilitation programme’s syllabus according to each child’s specific recovery needs based on their age.

ALSO READ: GISB top brass charged with multiple organised crime offences

The Selangor state government will work with the Penang state government and the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) to coordinate the care of GISB children from Selangor currently housed in shelters in Penang.

“The state government welcomes cooperation and assistance from various parties, both in terms of expertise and financial support, to help rehabilitate these children.

“I am confident the children have the potential to become assets for the state,“ he was quoted as saying.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the task force discussions held from October 17 to 18.

Selangor Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee Chairman Anfaal Saari noted that assessments would be conducted periodically to monitor each child’s development.

In cases involving children classified as severely affected or traumatised, alternative rehabilitation programmes would be arranged.

At present, 424 children who were previously under the care of GISB welfare homes in Selangor are part of the rehabilitation programme aimed at providing a supportive and responsive recovery environment.