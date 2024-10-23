PETALING JAYA: The chief executive officer (CEO) of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB) and his wife are among 22 individuals who were charged at the Selayang Sessions Court, today, with being members of an organised criminal group.

GISB chairman and chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and his wife, Datin Azura Md Yusof were accused of being members of the organised criminal group under GISB Holdings between October 2020 to September 11 this year at Bandar Country Homes in Rawang, Selangor.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than five years and a maximum of 20 years.

According to New Straits Times, Nasiruddin, clad in a grey jubah and songkok, was the first to be called in court.

He reportedly said he understood the charge read out to him before Sessions judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron@Harun.

Following Nasiruddin, his wife as well as 20 others were called to face similar charges.

No pleas were recorded as the case, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The sessions court then set December 23 for mention.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin seeked counsel from the court if bail application could be heard for those eligible or if it had to wait until the case is transferred to the High Court.

Lailatul responded that she was unable to grant bail as it was under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

It is learnt that all 22 GISB members, 13 men and nine women, entered the courtroom around 10am for the proceedings, which commenced at 10.15am.

On Oct 10, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin said that the top GISBH leader was among the 58 individuals re-arrested under the SOSMA.

In addition, 35 individuals are still under remand, 273 have been granted bail, 37 released without conditions, two have been handed over to the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and one to the Immigration Department for deportation.

Since the launch of the first phase of Op Global in September, authorities have arrested 415 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years.

