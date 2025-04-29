Selangor tourism campaign goes sky-high with AirAsia

SEPANG: Tourism Selangor, in collaboration with Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), has partnered with AirAsia to promote the state’s destinations in the skies, aiming to reach a target of eight million tourists this year.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the collaboration between the state government and the airline was a significant step towards strengthening the state’s tourism, not only domestically but also internationally.

“With this collaboration, we bring the aspiration of ‘Surprising Selangor’ by using AirAsia aircraft as mobile ambassadors that showcase the image, culture and uniqueness of our state to the entire ASEAN region and China.

“A total of 15 AirAsia aircraft are now adorned with promotional visuals of Selangor tourism inside the cabin, including on overhead luggage compartments and the back of seats,“ he said during the AirAsia Advertising Ceremony in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year today.

Amirudin’s speech was read by Selangor executive councillor for Local Government and Tourism, Datuk Ng Suee Lim, with regard to the sky-high campaign strategically positioned for airline passengers to catch a bird’s-eye view of destinations in Selangor.

“The flight routes involved are from Kuala Lumpur to major ASEAN cities, as well as destinations in China such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Kunming, Ningbo, Nanning, Shantou, Guilin, and Quanzhou.

“These aircraft has flights to key destinations in ASEAN countries and China, thereby introducing Selangor to more international tourists.

“Through initiatives like this, we not only promote the attractions of Selangor but also build investor confidence, enhance international networks and strengthen the state’s economic position,“ he said.