Selangor warns against misuse of MAIS teaching credentials

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has once again reminded holders of teaching credentials issued by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) not to misuse them for personal or political gain.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said this was in response to complaints involving credential holders who still held positions in political parties and were not of good moral character.

He said other complaints involved actions that incited hatred or insults towards the federal or state governments, as well as raising issues that could fuel prejudice and lead to racial discord.

“Regulation 14(1) of the Tauliah for Islamic Teaching (State of Selangor) Regulations 2024 has clearly set the qualification criteria for those holding credentials.

“Among the conditions are being a Muslim who professes the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah faith, residing in Selangor, not holding any position in a political party, and not being a member of the Senate, Dewan Rakyat or State Legislative Assembly,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Fahmi said adherence to these conditions was crucial to prevent mosques from being used as venues for political propaganda and disunity, in line with the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, during the opening of the First Meeting of the Sixth Term of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly in 2023.

He said the state government, through the MAIS Credentials Committee, would not hesitate to suspend a teaching credential if complaints were received and would revoke it if the allegations were proven to be true.

“I would like to reiterate that religious preachers intending to teach or preach in mosques, suraus or any location in Selangor must uphold good morals and steer clear of partisan politics.

“Those who are not ready to commit are advised not to apply for teaching credentials in this state. A MAIS credential is a responsibility, not a privilege to be misused,” he said.

Mohammad Fahmi also urged the public to lodge complaints with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) via its hotline at 1-800-88-2424 if they come across any preacher who has violated the conditions of their credential.