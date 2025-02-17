KUALA LUMPUR: The National Investment Council (MPN) meeting has agreed that semiconductor diplomacy should become one of the strategic pillars of the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) policy framework, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, he announced that the strategic framework is designed to strengthen synergistic cooperation with international partners and ASEAN countries to ensure a sustainable and resilient supply chain for both domestic and global semiconductor players.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will foster closer cooperation in semiconductor diplomacy and strategic initiatives that can elevate the country to a higher level of expertise,“ he said.

The MPN meeting today agreed with the proposal to implement the NSS policy framework.

Anwar said it will focus strategically on the development of local companies to create 10 semiconductor-related companies with estimated revenues ranging from RM1 billion to RM4.7 billion.