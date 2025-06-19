Seminar ignites passion for Islamic astronomy among students

KUALA LUMPUR: Astronomy is gaining traction among young people, with more than 270 pupils from 32 schools in the federal capital and Putrajaya taking part in the ‘Seminar Falak: Simfoni Keajaiban Di Langit Semesta 2025’ here today.

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer said the seminar aimed to deepen understanding of Islamic astronomy, covering celestial phenomena, the solar system, kiblat direction, and prayer time calculations.

The event was organised by MAIWP’s Pondok Moden Al-Abaqirah in collaboration with the Federal Territory Mufti’s Office (PMWP).

“Student interest is tangible; 18 schools have established astronomy clubs, and efforts to expand these clubs are ongoing.

“Through these clubs, students are not only acquainted with the theory; they also achieve recognition, such as winning a national championship in the parachute water-rocket event at the 2019 Melaka Astronomy Carnival,” he said when closing the seminar here today.

Also present were MAIWP deputy chief executive officer Mohd Fauzi Abidin and its Human Development manager Farizah Kamaruddin.

According to Syed Kamarulzaman, astronomy plays a vital role not only in Islamic worship but also in modern technologies such as global positioning systems (GPS) and telecommunications.

He also noted that Malaysia currently has 29 official ‘hilal’ sighting locations gazetted by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal for observing the new moon, essential for identifying the start of Ramadan and Syawal.

Meanwhile, Nur Hidayah Mohd Yusoff, deputy curriculum manager of Pondok Moden Al-Abaqirah, highlighted that the institution had launched its own astronomy club to raise awareness of astronomy and its importance.

“Our club is registered with the PMWP, and we follow learning modules set by them. Topics include methods for determining the kiblat direction and the basics of the sun, planets, and galaxies,” she said.

Nur Hidayah added that the club also participated in scientific and creative competitions such as water-rocket launches, poetry recitals, conventions, and quizzes organised by the Mufti’s Office.