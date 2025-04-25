Senai paint factory fire injures 3, destroys vehicles and nearby units

KULAI: Three men, including a Bangladeshi national, sustained burn injuries in a fire at a paint mixing factory in Taman Perindustrian Desa Idaman, Senai, yesterday afternoon.

Fire Operations Commander, senior officer Muhammad Fauzi Awang, said they received an emergency call about the incident at around 2.13pm, and 46 personnel along with fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

He said the Operations Response Team (PKO) that arrived at the scene found that the fire involved a factory measuring 30 by 60 square feet.

“The blaze destroyed 95% of the factory and spread to two adjacent factories, damaging 25% of those buildings. A jeep, three cars, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), a lorry, and a forklift were also 80% burned,” he stated.

“There were three victims who suffered burns in the fire and were taken to the hospital by Health Ministry ambulances. However, information about the victims is not yet available,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The firefighting operation ended completely at 7.22pm.