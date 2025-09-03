Senate passes 13th Malaysia Plan motion for 2026-2030 development blueprint

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara has officially passed the motion on the 13th Malaysia Plan, the nation’s strategic five-year development blueprint covering the 2026-2030 period.

Senate president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah confirmed that the motion received majority support from senators during today’s session.

The comprehensive debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan motion spanned four days from August 25 to August 28, followed by a two-day ministerial winding-up session that concluded today.

Fifteen ministries delivered their winding-up speeches during today’s session, including the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as Finance Minister, initially tabled the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31 with the goal of redesigning the nation’s trajectory through technological leadership, inclusive growth, and public sector reform.

The Dewan Negara sitting will continue its proceedings tomorrow as scheduled. – Bernama