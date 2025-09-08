Senate passes Government Procurement Bill 2025 to enhance transparency and accountability

KUALA LUMPUR: The Senate has officially passed the Government Procurement Bill 2025 to establish comprehensive regulations for government procurement processes.

This legislation specifically addresses duties, accountability standards, governance frameworks, and transparency requirements within government purchasing systems.

The bill received approval through a formal voting process that recorded 33 senators in favour, eight opposing, two abstaining, and 14 absent from the session.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan confirmed that the Ministry of Finance incorporated all recommendations during the regulatory drafting phase.

He emphasised particular improvements to direct negotiation procurement criteria and enhanced disclosure requirements for procurement awards.

The new legislation establishes a review panel process and an impartial procurement appeal tribunal to challenge ministerial decisions.

Minister Amir Hamzah clarified that the bill introduces punitive measures for violations while ensuring ministerial accountability for non-disclosure or interference.

He confirmed that enforcement effectiveness will strengthen through monitoring mechanisms and inter-agency cooperation with anti-corruption and competition authorities.

The government began drafting this institutional reform measure in 2018 before experiencing delays due to administrative changes between 2020 and November 2022. – Bernama