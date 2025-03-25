Senate passes Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Senate today passed the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025, which aims to enhance public sector services’ quality, efficiency and effectiveness.

The bill, which aims to remove outdated or irrelevant regulations, guidelines and administrative directives, was passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by 10 Senators.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in tabling the bill for its second reading, said it sought to support the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which came into effect on Dec 1, 2024, as part of the government’s commitment to enhancing governance and improving service delivery for the public and business community.

“Overall, this bill represents a significant shift towards a more efficient, responsive and people-friendly public service, in line with current needs and future challenges.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for reforming government service efficiency, the government believes that implementing this bill can address major issues faced by the public, including daily affairs, business transactions and access to government services,“ she said.

The Senate meeting also passed the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025, which introduces provisions for registering Volunteer Fire Brigades.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341), also includes provisions for registering fire safety consultants, fire safety consulting firms, competent individuals, fire safety contractors, training providers and instructors as well as fire safety equipment and installations.

The bill also includes a new section - Section 50A - that addresses the impersonation of fire officers, auxiliary fire officers and volunteer fire officers.