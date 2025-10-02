Seniman condemns Israel’s actions against Gaza humanitarian flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Seniman) has strongly condemned the actions of Israeli forces against all activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), including members of the association.

Seniman secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah said actions hindering humanitarian aid to conflict zones violate the 1949 Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocol I (1977), which oblige all parties to ensure aid reaches civilians without obstruction.

All civilian ships on the open sea have the right to navigate freely and cannot be interfered with or seized, except in cases of piracy, drug smuggling, or if the vessel is unregistered.

He also urged the government to use international diplomatic channels and exert political pressure to ensure that all humanitarian activists are safe, released immediately, and returned to their homeland.

Hafiz added that Seniman would not hesitate to send a protest note to the United States Embassy and the United Nations (UN) should Israel fail to take immediate action.

In total, 10 ships were carrying 23 Malaysians, including Ardell Aryana, Zizi Kirana, Heliza Helmi, and her sister Hazwani, on the GSF mission to Gaza.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time, 12 of them have been confirmed detained by Israeli forces after entering the red zone R3, about 100 nautical miles from Gaza, last night. – Bernama