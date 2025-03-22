KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) is upgrading its official portal, seniman.com.my, to transform it into a one-stop centre for the local arts industry.

Its president Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, better known as Zed Zaidi, said that once fully completed, the portal will not only serve as a platform for the latest industry news but will also feature a talent bank of creative industry professionals in the country.

“This portal is already operational but we are making improvements to enhance user-friendliness and provide comprehensive benefits to the arts industry.

“Individuals or companies looking for singers, actors, influencers and other talents will no longer have to rely on social media or random searches. They can simply access this portal, which serves as a complete reference hub,“ he told Bernama.

Rozaidi added that beyond simplifying talent searches for the public, the talent bank could also become a new source of income for Seniman.

He said the portal will also include a Writer’s Club section for retired journalists, emerging writers and creative industry professionals to publish their work.

“This Writer’s Club is created to provide opportunities for retired journalists and new writers to create various types of written works, such as articles, drama scripts and song lyrics. They can also generate an income for themselves as their works can be sold through the portal,” he said, adding the platform will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies select suitable talents as brand ambassadors based on specific criteria.

Rozaidi said the official launch of the portal is expected to take place in August in conjunction with Seniman’s 50th golden jubilee celebration.

“As of now, the portal is accessible, but the official launch requires funding, which we are still trying to secure,” he said.