KUANTAN: A senior assistant engineer at a government agency was charged in the Sessions Court here today with obtaining valuable things amounting to RM270,400, involving 48 charges, from persons concerned with his official duty.

Mohd Farisyal Mohd Alias, 46, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Sazlina Safie.

He was charged as then Assistant Engineer (Civil) JA36 with the Road Division of the Raub Public Works Department, Pahang, with receiving between RM500 and RM25,000 without consideration from an individual he knew to be concerned with his official duty.

The money was allegedly deposited online into his bank account between September 2019 and December 2022.

The charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court allowed Mohd Farisyal bail of RM28,000 with one surety for all 48 charges and set April 17 for mention.

He was also ordered to report himself at a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month, surrender his passport to the court and not to intimidate witnesses.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad, from MACC, while Mohd Farisyal was represented by lawyer Mohd Falihin Kamil Mohamed Sazali.