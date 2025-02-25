KUALA LUMPUR: The use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) will be expanded in highway and road construction, to accelerate project completion, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that the Works Ministry would engage in discussions with the Economy Ministry, regarding 25 projects currently undergoing value assessment, to expedite their implementation using modern technology such as BIM.

He added that, for example, the value assessment for the road project in Jerantut is scheduled for completion in September 2025, and until this process is finalised, cost estimation and other necessary steps cannot move forward.

“If a project’s initial cost is RM120 million and the value assessment reduces it to RM110 million, the waiting period for this assessment is still too long.

“Therefore, I hope that the Economy Ministry will review the lengthy value assessment process, and explore methods to expedite it,“ he said.

He said this after witnessing the presentation of six letters of acceptance (SST) for road and bridge infrastructure projects, today.

He added that all six projects will incorporate BIM technology throughout their implementation, in line with the National Construction Policy 2030. This initiative is expected to enhance productivity, improve asset management, and minimise errors and overall costs.

Among the projects slated for completion in 2028 are the upgrading of the Seremban Middle Ring Road and the construction of a flyover across the North-South Expressway in Negeri Sembilan, valued at RM194 million, as well as the construction of Section 1B of the Main Central Ring Road in Kelantan, worth RM425 million.

Additionally, the projects include the construction of a new road in Bandar 34, Bera, Pahang (Phase 2) at RM68.9 million, and a bridge in Kampung Binjai in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, at RM63.4 million.

The remaining two projects involve the upgrading and repair of rural roads and infrastructure in Kampung Bukit Damar in Sepang, Selangor, at RM35.6 million, and the upgrading of Jalan Kampung Bukit to Kampung Lubuk Batu in Pokok Sena, Kedah, with an allocation of RM33.4 million.