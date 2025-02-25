TANGKAK: Two workers were killed and seven others injured after a machine at a rubber processing factory here exploded on Monday afternoon.

Tangkak District Police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the explosion is believed to have occurred while all the workers were carrying out maintenance work on five machines that were in operation.

He said the two workers, aged 45 and 50, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The post mortem was carried out on Tuesday morning and the case was classified as sudden death.

“Seven others who were injured include three foreign nationals. All of them are still receiving treatment at the red zone of the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar,” he said in a statement today.