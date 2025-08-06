Senior citizen dies in Kuala Gris, son suspected of drug-fuelled attack

KUALA KRAI: An elderly man died after being attacked with a blunt object in Kampung Baru Kuala Gris early this morning.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat confirmed receiving an emergency call at 7.30 am.

Officers found the 74-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

Initial investigations revealed the victim suffered fatal head injuries from the assault.

Police arrested the victim’s 30-year-old son and seized a broken chair as evidence.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine screening.

He was previously imprisoned under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Since his release in early July, the suspect had been living with the victim and his mother.

Records show the suspect has seven prior criminal cases, including five drug-related offences.

The victim’s body was sent to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for a post-mortem.

The suspect will be remanded and brought to court tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Witnesses or informants can contact Investigating Officer ASP Nagantheran at 09-9666222.

The victim’s wife, Rohana Che Daud, recalled her son behaving strangely before the attack.

She found her husband motionless on the prayer mat with severe injuries upon returning from the surau.

The couple’s eldest son had a history of drug-related incarcerations.

A neighbour reported hearing screams and seeing the suspect acting erratically before the incident. – Bernama