Senior citizen fined RM6,000 for unlawful possession of firearms

KOTA TINGGI: An unemployed man was fined RM6,000 after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges involving unlawful possession of firearms.

Omar Busari, 65, made the plea before Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan, who sentenced him to a fine of RM3,000 on each count.

On both counts, Omar was charged with possessing a self-made shotgun and 108 rounds of Bucshot (12 Bore) ammunition without a valid permit at a house in Ladang Pasir Panjang, Kota Tinggi at about noon last Feb 21.

The charge, under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Nor Ayu Hidayah M.Safri, while Omar was represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambali, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.