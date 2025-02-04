PETALING JAYA: A senior citizen in Johor was killed after a motorcycle crashed into him on Monday (March 31).

The police received a report of the incident involving two motorcyclists at around 9.45am that day in Kampung Sri Aman.

It is believed that the 65-year-old man was riding a Honda motorcycle at the Lorong Gembira-Lorong Sentosa intersection when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with him.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said a 12-year-old boy was riding the Yamaha motorcycle.

The collision occurred when the elderly man was exiting Lorong Sentosa, while the young boy was on the main road of Lorong Terus.

As a result of the crash, the 65-year-old man sustained head injuries and was rushed to Hospital Sultan Ismail.

He succumbed to his injuries at 6.40am while receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old sustained a wound on his left knee.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.