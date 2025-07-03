Senior cop claims trial to theft, dereliction of duty charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior police officer pleaded not guilty at two Magistrate’s Courts here today to stealing RM300,000 in cash and failing to arrest a suspect involved in an arms-related offence last month.

In the first case before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan, Inspector Azlan Sudin, 45, was jointly charged with stealing money and a bag belonging to a 35-year-old woman at a condominium unit in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, between 5.45 pm and 6.20 pm on Feb 21. The other individual involved is still at large.

The offence framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, carries a maximum 10-year sentence, and a fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, he was charged with willfully failing to arrest a 35-year-old male suspect involved in an offence under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 at the Bukit Jalil Police Station lobby in Cheras between 6.50 pm and 7 pm on Feb 21.

The charge under Section 221(c) of the Penal Code, provides a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa and Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman conducted the prosecution, while lawyer Huang Yee Ching represented the accused.

Both courts allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 with one surety each and set May 21 for the next mention.