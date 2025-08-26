Senior local council officer and businessmen remanded in RM7 million graft case

PUTRAJAYA: A senior local authority officer and two businessmen have been remanded for four days in connection with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into alleged corruption spanning over ten years.

The suspects include a Grade JUSA B officer, a company owner, and a company director arrested between yesterday noon and 1 am today at various Klang Valley locations.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued the remand order today at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya.

Sources indicate the company owner allegedly paid bribes to the officer since 2014 to secure government projects.

MACC has seized more than RM200,000 in cash along with four mobile devices during their investigation.

Authorities also confiscated two luxury vehicles identified as a Lexus RX500H and a Mini Cooper from the suspects.

The seizure included branded handbags and shoes from luxury brands Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

Investigators froze nineteen bank accounts connected to the suspects and their companies with an estimated value exceeding seven million ringgit.

MACC Intelligence senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the arrests and investigation under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama