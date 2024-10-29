Senior officer charged with failing to report bribery

SHAH ALAM: A senior officer of an airline company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to failing to report a bribery transaction made to him to the authority,

Mohd Razif Hassan, 35, was alleged to have received gratification of RM1,000, which was transferred online into his account by a 52-year-old man in return for him (accused) to help speed up a dealing between his engineering company and the airline.

He was charged with committing the offence at a bank in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Hulu Langat near here on Nov 9, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 25(1) of the MACC Act 2009, [provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of not more than RM100,000 or both, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin allowed Mohd Razif bail of RM1,000 with one surety.

Mohd Razif represented by lawyer Shahidah Muslimah Roslan, was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, report himself at the nearest police station once a month and not intimidate witnesses.

The court set Nov 29 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Mohd Yasri Yahaya