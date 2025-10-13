Senior students took own action in dormitory theft cases, court told

KOTA KINABALU: Senior students at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar would take independent action to question fellow students suspected of theft in the school hostel, the Coroner’s Court heard today.

The 11th child witness testified that although she did not join this group, her room was frequently used for such meetings because it was more spacious than other hostel rooms.

Lawyer Azhier Farhan Arisin, representing four children in the Zara Qairina bullying case, said the witness described Zara as a good person who liked greeting people and sharing food.

The witness recalled Zara being summoned by senior students over a friend-related issue and noted that Zara enjoyed befriending senior students.

According to the witness testimony shared by lawyers, she had met Zara two to three times in the teenager’s room to apologize on behalf of senior students and persuade her against wrongdoing.

Lawyer Rizwandean M Borhan, representing Zara’s mother, said the witness testified she had similarly met other junior students to apologize after they were summoned by senior groups.

The witness explained she counseled Zara because she had experienced similar situations herself when junior students were routinely called for meetings by seniors.

Recounting events of July 15, the witness stated she heard from other students that Zara was summoned by senior students around 10 to 11 pm over theft allegations.

Other junior students had searched Zara’s locker for missing items, according to what the witness was told.

The witness went to the room where Zara was being questioned to borrow shoes after lights-out, which she remembered was past 11 pm.

While passing the corridor outside Zara’s room, the witness saw a junior student speaking abusive words loudly and clearly in an angry state.

The witness had heard from other students that Zara was locked in a toilet that night but did not know when this occurred.

Lawyer Joan Goh, representing one teenager involved in the case, said the witness testified that no beating incident involving Zara occurred.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory at 4 am on July 16.

The inquest proceedings will continue tomorrow. – Bernama