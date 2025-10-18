Sepanggar free tuition programme expanded to schools for SPM students

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia MADANI Satellite Tuition programme will expand to schools in the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency to provide free academic guidance for students preparing for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the free tuition initiative was first introduced at his parliamentary office three years ago and is now being extended to schools to benefit more students.

He explained that the available space at the parliamentary office is no longer sufficient as the number of students interested in joining the tuition continues to increase.

Many students also face difficulties travelling to the parliamentary office due to logistical constraints.

Therefore they decided to bring the programme directly to schools by setting up dedicated tuition centres.

Mustapha said the initiative will first be implemented at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandaraya and SMK Telipok before being expanded to other schools based on local needs.

He added that the programme targets average-performing students who have the potential to be guided to obtain better SPM results.

This approach gives students the opportunity to continue their studies to a higher level.

Based on statistics, 94% of students who received free tuition at his parliamentary office successfully gained admission to universities through the University Central Unit.

This positive outcome reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education for students in Sabah. – Bernama