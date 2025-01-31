Serdang cops bust snatch theft ring, four nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have solved 11 snatch theft cases in Serdang and surrounding areas, involving an estimated loss of RM40,000, following the arrest of four suspects, including a woman, in Petaling Jaya and Sepang.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said that the suspects, aged between 31 and 55, were arrested in a series of raids conducted between Jan 16 and 18, following a snatch theft involving a necklace,worth RM8,000, that occurred on January 3 in Taman Mawar, Puchong.

“The first suspect was arrested in Petaling Jaya, while the other three suspects, including the woman and the main suspect, were detained immediately upon their arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they were believed to have just returned from a domestic holiday.

“With these arrests, a total of 11 robbery and snatch theft cases in Serdang, Subang Jaya, and Petaling Jaya, involving losses of about RM40,000, have been solved,“ he said in a statement today.

During the arrests, police seized motorcycles, helmets, and clothing used during the crimes, as well as mobile phones, watches, necklaces, and rings.

Anbalagan added that checks revealed that three of the suspects had 21 prior criminal records involving various crimes and narcotics, with all three also testing positive for drugs.

The main suspect, a local male aged 31, is remanded until Monday (Feb 3), he said.