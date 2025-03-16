Seremban-East Coast bus tickets nearly 80% sold

SEREMBAN: Express bus tickets from Seremban to major destinations on the East Coast have been nearly 80 per cent sold since last week ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

A Bernama check at Terminal One, Seremban bus terminal here, found that tickets to Kuala Terengganu and Kelantan are selling faster than tickets for northern destinations.

According to a cashier at the centralised ticketing system counter, Edith Patrict, 40, a total of 40 express bus companies are operating at Terminal One, with some yet to open sales for Aidilfitri tickets.

“Perhaps additional tickets will be available a week before Hari Raya. Usually, bus companies provide extra buses for trips to the East Coast, depending on demand,“ she told Bernama.

Edith said bus ticket prices have increased about 25 per cent compared to last year.

Another ticketing clerk, Rohayu Abdul Manaf, 56, said tickets for the Seremban-Kuala Terengganu route are sold between RM88 and RM90 in contrast to only RM67 last year.

“We were told that the price increase may be due to operating and maintenance costs. Most customers purchase their tickets early online as it is more convenient and offers more discounts,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Nurasyikin Abd Malek, 21, said she had purchased her ticket online in mid-February, adding that customers should spend wisely by comparing prices on several websites before making a purchase.

“Buying online is more beneficial as there are more discounts or points that can be redeemed for cheaper tickets,“ said Nurasyikin, who will be returning to Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, two days before Aidilfitri.

Private sector employee Zakaria Harun, 37, said he bought his bus ticket to Jeli, Kelantan before Ramadan.

“Every year, I make sure to buy my bus ticket early because I know they sell out quickly, especially for East Coast routes. I prefer taking the bus over the train as it is more convenient and comfortable,“ he added.