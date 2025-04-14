Seremban gurdwara marks Vaisakhi with prayer, service

SEREMBAN: This year’s Vaisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban hits a poignant note, with a special Ardaas (Sikh prayer) dedicated to those impacted by the Putra Heights gas explosion and the Myanmar earthquake – offering blessings and hope across racial and religious lines.

“Ardaas is our way of appealing to the Almighty for the well-being of all humanity,” said gurdwara president Arjan Singh

Ranjit Singh.

“It reflects our guiding principle of Sarbat Da Bhala, which means goodwill for all.

“As we celebrate the birth of the Khalsa, we also stand united in prayer for those facing pain and loss.”

Vaisakhi, one of the most significant dates on the Sikh calendar, is being celebrated with renewed enthusiasm at gurdwaras worldwide this year.

The festival marks the founding of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and celebrates equality, community and spiritual strength.

Arjan also highlighted the deeper significance of the day.

“Vaisakhi marks the creation of the Khalsa, a pivotal moment when all Sikhs were given the names ‘Singh’ and ‘Kaur’, symbolising equality.

“It is also a harvest festival in Punjab, where farmers thank the Almighty for a bountiful season. Here in Malaysia, it is a time for our community to come together in reflection and celebration.”

This year, the Seremban Gurdwara has lined up a variety of programmes for both devotees and the public, embodying Sikh values of selfless service.

A blood donation drive, in collaboration with the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, will be held and is open to all races for the first time.

A free eye-screening programme was conducted on Saturday for senior citizens

and the underprivileged, along with a youth “Amazing Race” and batik painting sessions for children.

Arjan noted a steady rise in turnout, thanks to growing awareness on the significance of the festival.

“Each year, our crowd grows as more Sikhs recognise the importance of Vaisakhi. With many employers granting unrecorded leave, more people are able to join us.”

He added that the growing number of Sikhs relocating to Seremban has also contributed to larger gatherings.

Seremban’s Vaisakhi celebration stands out for its strong focus on community service.

This year, Sikh youths are leading a

charity drive to support orphanages and underprivileged families, raising funds to buy school supplies and daily essentials.

“It’s vital that our younger generation learns the value of giving back. This initiative gives them a real opportunity to make a meaningful contribution,” Arjan said.

The celebration also promotes interfaith harmony.

In collaboration with local religious and community groups, the gurdwara hosted Pertubuhan Ikram Negeri Sembilan for a vegetarian lunch yesterday, fostering goodwill and understanding across communities.

“We also work closely with organisations such as Ikram and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism to maintain good ties with all races and faiths in Negeri Sembilan,” he added.

Arjan’s message to the Sikh community this Vaisakhi is rooted in unity and compassion.

“Our guiding principle, Sarbat Da Bhala, is all about goodwill for all. It’s about respect, communication and love for everyone, no matter their background or belief.

“We are committed to the well-being of our nation and its people, reflecting the Sikh tenet of Seva – selfless service.”

As the meaning of Vaisakhi continues to evolve in a rapidly changing world, Arjan stressed the enduring relevance of its teachings.

“Sikhism promotes humility, equality and the need to overcome ego, greed and anger. These values are more essential than ever in today’s fast-paced world.”