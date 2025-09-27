SERI programme to benefit 4,000 dilapidated homes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will implement the ‘Selenggara Elektrik Rumah Impian’ (SERI) programme to provide wiring maintenance for 4,000 dilapidated houses in Sabah.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the initiative will be carried out under GiatMARA.

“This is the initial phase, and we will seek additional allocations to increase the number of houses involved.

“As I have said earlier, these houses must not be selected only among family members, friends or certain figures. The aid must be channelled to those who genuinely need it,” he told reporters after officiating the TVET Jelita GiatMARA Extraordinary Women Inspiration Programme here today.

Also present were MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and RISDA honorary adviser Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Ahmad Zahid said the programme was initially planned for only 1,000 houses but was expanded due to Sabah’s vast geographical area.

Earlier, in his speech, he expressed confidence that KKDW initiatives, including the TVET Jelita GiatMARA programme, would help increase women’s participation in the workforce, despite only working from home.

He noted that women currently make up 56.5 per cent of the national workforce compared with 83.2 per cent for men, and the TVET Jelita GiatMARA programme is expected not only to boost household income but also to nurture highly creative women.

At the event, 278 participants received certificates after completing eight training modules held at five GiatMARA centres yesterday.

The courses included pastry and cake making, western cooking, creative flower arrangements, traditional massage, hairstyling techniques, manicure and pedicure, formal event make-up and basic facial treatment. - BERNAMA