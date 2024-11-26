Setiu crash: Three family members buried in common grave

KOTA BHARU: The remains of three family members who perished in an accident in Kampung Sungai Lerek, near Setiu, Terengganu, early this morning, were buried in a common grave here tonight.

The remains of Kamaruddin Ibrahim, 55, his wife Maimunah Che Mat, 54, and their daughter Nur Ardieana, 30, were laid to rest at the Maras Muslim Cemetery at 9.45 pm.

Earlier, the remains were taken to Masjid Telipot here for funeral prayers.

Kamaruddin’s brother Hishamudin, 54, said the bodies of the three family members arrived in Kota Bharu from Setiu, Terengganu, at about 6 pm.

“I’m really thankful that the funeral for my late brother and his family went smoothly, despite the heavy rain earlier,” he told reporters at the cemetery.

Hishamuddin asked the public to pray for Nur Azwa Shamimi, 21, the couple’s other daughter, who had also been involved in the accident and was in critical condition.

Nur Azwa is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

In the 4.50 am incident, the Perodua Axia that the victims were travelling in collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Kampung Sungai Lerek, Kilometre 53 of the Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu Federal Road.

Setiu district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said initial investigations found that the Toyota Hilux 4WD was travelling from the direction of Kota Bharu (Kelantan) to the Gong Pauh wholesale market in Kuala Terengganu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding with the car.