Seven-year-old boy drowns in adult swimming pool

PUTRAJAYA: A seven-year-old boy was found drowned in a swimming pool at Tasik Residensi, Jalan Putra Prima Utama, Puchong, on Sunday, according to police.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said in a statement today that the boy allegedly went into the adult swimming pool at 11.30 am without his family’s knowledge.

He said the victim and his family from Kampung Beserah in Kuantan, Pahang, were on their holiday at their relative’s home in the residence.

According to him, the victim and his family members had been swimming at the pool before the tragedy struck.

He said the Sepang district police headquarters received a police report regarding the incident at 2.40 pm the same day from Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

“The victim was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital. Post-mortem investigations were conducted yesterday and the hospital confirmed the cause of death is drowning,“ he added.

Norhizam said the case is classified under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to ten years imprisonment, or both if convicted, adding that police have opened a sudden death investigation into the incident.