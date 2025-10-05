Seven-year-old girl feared drowned in Sungai Balok

KUANTAN: A girl, aged seven, is feared to have drowned in Sungai Balok nere while on a picnic with her family this evening.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that they received an emergency call at 4.46 pm about the incident involving Nur Afia Ramadhani Zulkarnain.

A total of 21 personnel, including a dive team from Kuantan and Gebeng Fire and Rescue Stations were involved in the search and rescue operation.

“Members of the public also helped in the search, but the victim has yet to be found,” they said when contacted.

The search was called off for the day at 7.32 pm and will resume tomorrow.